Graham Russell and his fellow Rotary club volunteers have unpacked almost 40,000 books since Tuesday, ready for this weekend's annual book fair.
As the Rotary Club of Wagga's biggest fundraising event of the year, Kyeamba Smith Hall has been packed to the brim with every style and genre, with visitors able to fill a bag with whatever books they like for only $50.
Mr Russell, who has been the coordinator of the book fair for around five years, said he is proud to contribute to such a worthwhile cause.
"We work as a catalyst because the books come from the community and the money we get for them goes back to the community," he said.
He added that the best thing about this year's fair is the children's section which admin director Vicky Donoghue has been working tirelessly to organise.
"We have so much junior fiction ready for young readers, it's fabulous," she said.
Ms Donoghue remembers visiting the book fair well before she began volunteering to help four years ago and continues to be amazed by the quality and quantity of donations they receive.
"We have got the widest collection of genuine fiction reading material that you will find anywhere in one place in Wagga, ever," she said.
Open: Saturday 8am-4pm and Sunday 9am - 3pm.
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest.
