Graham Russell, Vicky Donoghue and Rotary Club of Wagga volunteers ready of annual book fair fundraiser

Hayley Wilkinson
By Hayley Wilkinson
Updated May 13 2022 - 9:42am, first published 6:00am
PAGE-TURNERS: Admin director Vicky Donoghue and coordinator Graham Russell ahead of this weekend's Rotary Book Fair at Kyeamba Smith Hall. Picture: Madeline Begley

Graham Russell and his fellow Rotary club volunteers have unpacked almost 40,000 books since Tuesday, ready for this weekend's annual book fair.

