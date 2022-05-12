A Marrar man has been denied bail amid allegations that he participated in supplying more than 91 grams of 'ice' in two Riverina towns.
Harley Armstrong, aged 30, appeared before Wagga Local Court on Wednesday on four charges under the Drug Misuse and Trafficking Act of knowingly taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug.
Mr Armstrong was arrested at a home in Marrar at 9.50am on Monday morning by detectives from the Riverina Police District's Strike Force Morag.
Strike Force Morag was established in March to investigate drug supply - predominately methylamphetamine or 'ice' - within Wagga and surrounding areas.
Police alleged that Mr Armstrong knowingly took part in the supply of methylamphetamine in 28-gram amounts on April 23 and April 29 in Coolamon and between April 15 and 16 in Temora, and a 7.7-gram amount on April 24 at Coolamon.
Magistrate Tony Murray said Mr Armstrong had been charged with serious indictable offences while on bail for other matters and was accused of associating with an enterprise that allegedly supplied a commercial quantity of drugs.
When seeking bail, Mr Armstrong's solicitor Stephen Groch said his client lived on his family's farm at Marrar.
"The farm will not operate in his absence," Mr Groch said.
"Mr Armstrong is dealing with mental health and drug issues and the COVID lockdown [at Junee Correctional Centre] will make custody onerous."
The police prosecutor said she opposed bail.
Magistrate Murray said Mr Armstrong had not shown cause for bail due to allegations of prior and ongoing offending, and the prosecution had a strong case.
"There is a need to protect the community," he said.
The matter was adjourned until May 25 and Mr Armstrong has yet to enter a plea on the charges.
Two other alleged offenders are due to appear before Wagga Local Court in June and July.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
