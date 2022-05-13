The Daily Advertiser
What'S on

Bear and Nerolie Falconer lead Black Dog Rider to Batlow to support bushfire affected Batlow

Hayley Wilkinson
By Hayley Wilkinson
Updated May 13 2022 - 9:47am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ride coordinator Nerolie Falconer speaks ahead of the Black Dog Ride motorcycle riders departing from Wagga. Picture: Madeline Begley

Wagga's Black Dog Riders are gearing up to hit the road once again to support a local community still battling after the Black Summer bushfires.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Wilkinson

Hayley Wilkinson

Journalist

Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.