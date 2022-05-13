Wagga's Black Dog Riders are gearing up to hit the road once again to support a local community still battling after the Black Summer bushfires.
Some residents in Batlow are still picking up the pieces after flames tore through the town, destroying homes and livelihoods.
Advertisement
Robert Pearce moved to Batlow from Yarrangobilly four years ago and was one of the many families that evacuated when the town was labelled undefendable.
When he and his wife returned they found their house still standing, however, one of their neighbours wasn't as lucky.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"He lost the house and everything. He's slowly rebuilding, but it's been a struggle for him," Mr Pearce said.
Mr Pearce is the vice-president of Batlow's Men's Shed, which was opened in March this year to give locals a place to have yarn and tinker following the devastation of the fires.
While he said that most of the community is "pulling together fairly well now", having the Black Dog Riders come into town will be a positive reminder for those still doing it tough that there is support out there.
Ride coordinator Bear Falconer is encouraging anyone who wishes to join the ride to register online and gather outside Anaconda on Hammond Avenue on May 22 at 8.30am.
"You don't have to start at Anaconda, but we prefer to ride in a group because it looks better and helps us raise a bit more awareness," he said.
"Which is what we're all about - raising awareness for depression and suicide prevention."
Mr Falconer said that he also hopes the ride aids in reminding onlookers that the trauma of the bushfires lives on for those who experienced it.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.