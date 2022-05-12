Farrer League Teams - round six

Saturday, 2.10pm at Barellan Recreation Ground
BARELLAN
B: A Lawder, L Paterson, K Stockton
HB: S Bourchier, M Irvin, L Killalea
C: H Mckenzie, E Cody, D Schmetzer
HF: M Fiore, L Irvin, J Hillman
F: J Britliff, J Mickan, B Cleaver
Foll: R Irvin, Matt Irvin, S Ellis
Int: A Walsh, J Whitehead, O Delves
MARRAR
B: F Jenkins, L James, J McPherson
HB: J Reynolds, C Graetz, R Gordon
C: A Kent, C O'Donnell, Z Lewis
HF: J Moye, L Gray, W Keogh
F: B Toy, C Gardner, Z Walgers
Foll: N Molkentin, J Jenkins, S Emery
Int: C Bourke, C Munn, N Cooper
In: J Moye, L Gray, N Cooper
Out: T Lawler, D O'Reilly, J O'Callaghan
Saturday, 2.10pm at Coleambally Sportsground
COLEAMBALLY
B: D Peruzzi, T Mannes, C Hayes
HB: D Bennett, K Pete, J Buchanan
C: L Peruzzi, K Woods, T Valeri
HF: T Valeri, B Argus, T Clark (c)
F: C Steele, J Hodge, J Breed
Foll: D Mader, M Hillier, L Hillier
Int: B Hardy, H Tooth, A Burge
Emg: N Graham, L Horton
In: T Valeri, A Burge, K Pete, D Mader, C Hayes
Out: L Vogan, C Neutze, N Graham, L Horton, S Breed
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
B: N Curran, T Garner, J Cooper
HB: N Scott, M Tiernan, C McCarthy
C: R Bourne, L Cuthbert, H Leddin
HF: K Rowbotham, J Boumann, B Argus
F: W Thomas, J Turner, C Wild
Foll: K North Flanigan, H Fitzsimmons, J Piercy
Int: K Argus, J Lenisaurua, D McCarthy
Saturday, 2.10pm at Peter Hastie Oval
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
B: J McCulloch, N Myers, C Watt
HB: S Barrow, C Kelly, S Holgate
C: W Archibald, M Findlay, J Steele
HF: H Wakefield, D Rogers, J Bell
F: L Moore, J Ladd, B Browning
Foll: A Dickins, L Baker, L Holmes
Int: J Collingridge, D Kennedy, W Morton
Emg: A Corrigan, A Bartter, A Wallace
In: A Dickins, S Holgate (debut)
Out: A Bartter, A Corrigan
TEMORA
B: K Shea, L McKelvie, R Hubbard
HB:.G McRae, C Stacey, R Grant
C: J Connelly, S Jensen, L Sinclair
HF: R Krause, N Stimson, P Walker
F: J Cullen, C Boyton, J Morton
Foll: J Galloway, B Moye, I Reardon
Int: (from) S Connelly, C Poole, J Bowditch, S Quinn
Saturday, 2.10pm at Victoria Park
The Rock-Yerong Creek
B: J Cool, M Stephenson, W Adams
HB: A Ridley, C Cool, J Demby
C: S Wolter, R Budd, D Cummins
HF: T Hannam, D Biermann, T Fellows
F: J Kemp, J Roberts, M Cummins
Foll: NBudd, J Hancock, D Pieper
Int: (from) C Diessel, H White, T Collins, J Prestage
In: M Stephenson, J Demby
NORTH WAGGA
B: E Winter, M Thomas, L Johnson
HB: B Alexander, K Hanlon, X Lyons
C: J Kerr, C Winter, S Keith
HF: C Watt, T Nejman, J Thompson
F: B Clarke, N Dennis, K Hamblin
Foll: M Parks, J Flood, K Flack
Int: S Longmire, L Mauger, I Crouch
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
