CLUBS across AFL Riverina will don black socks this weekend as part of a new initiative - Road Safety Round.
AFL Riverina, along with a number of associations across the state, have teamed up with Transport for NSW to raise awareness at football and netball clubs around road safety.
Advertisement
Marquees will be set up at the games between The Rock-Yerong Creek and North Wagga on Saturday, as well as Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
They will offer giveaways, have games on offer for the kids and generally look to raise awareness for the important cause.
AFL Riverina community football and competition manager Joel Robinson believes it is an important message to get around.
"In this area we've had a couple of tragic incidents with local footy clubs so it's a good reminder for people take care on the roads," Robinson said.
"There is obviously a lot of travel involved in footy clubs, for games and training, it's just a really good reminder to take it easy and take care on the roads."
All clubs will feature the black socks with the message 'towards zero' printed on them.
Yellow ribbons, a symbol of National Road Safety Week, will also be available for players and spectators.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Marc Geppert, AFL NSW-ACT community football regional manager, said the initiative was one the code was happy to give its full support to.
"Road Safety Round will be an opportunity to remind our players that like playing sport, no matter how skilled or experienced you are, or how familiar you are with a game plan or the road you drive every day, the choices we make on the road matter," Geppert said.
The Road Safety Round is a first for the state and Transport for NSW believe it hits an appropriate target audience.
"As we look after our mates on the football field and netball court, we should also look after our mates and community on the road," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Road trauma has a devastating impact on loved ones of those involved and the wider community. Football and netball teams are at the heart of many local communities and players, supporters and staff spend many hours travelling to and from training and games.
"Road safety is a shared responsibility. By making safe decisions and prioritising safety on and around the road everyone can play a key role in preventing death and serious injury.
"The main contributing factors to deaths and injuries on our roads - speed, fatigue and drink and drug driving - can be linked to decisions road users make."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.