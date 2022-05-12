The Daily Advertiser

AFL NSW-ACT combine with Transport for NSW to hold inaugural Road Safety Round

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 13 2022 - 12:38am, first published May 12 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD CAUSE: Transport for NSW's Trish Suckling with Collingullie-Glenfield Park footballer Sam Stening and East Wagga-Kooringal netballer Holly Nelson ahead of Road Safety Round. Picture: Les Smith

CLUBS across AFL Riverina will don black socks this weekend as part of a new initiative - Road Safety Round.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.