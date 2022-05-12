WAGGA Tigers will be forced to seek their first win of the year without coach Murray Stephenson, with a hamstring injury lingering longer than hoped.
The key defender suffered the injury in the round two loss at Mangoplah and illness ensured he was absent altogether for the round three defeat to Coolamon.
He won't play at Narrandera this Saturday after the Tigers had the bye last week, and is a chance to return for next week's tough home clash with Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
"I'll have another week off and am probably 50-50 for 'Gullie," he said.
"It's probably not coming along as well as I thought it would be, so it's just a waiting game.
"Being a younger side we need a couple more senior heads out there, it's probably not a great time to be missing games."
Stephenson conceded it's almost must-win territory against the Eagles, who would fancy their hopes of securing a second win.
"We've just got to get a win on the board to reward guys for turning up," he said.
"I thought we were pretty disappointing in the Coolamon game, I don't think we played particularly well.
"However in the games against Ganmain and Mangoplah we played some good footy, but unfortunately that doesn't guarantee you anything.
"Narrandera's got some quality players like Luke McKay, who is a real class player in this comp. They're also pretty well coached, Shaun Brooker is a premiership coach there and he's a good operator."
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
