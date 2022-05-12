The Daily Advertiser

Stephenson set to miss again as Tigers shoot for first win

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 12 2022 - 7:04am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIDELINED: Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson will miss at least one more game with a hamstring issue. Picture: Les Smith

WAGGA Tigers will be forced to seek their first win of the year without coach Murray Stephenson, with a hamstring injury lingering longer than hoped.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.