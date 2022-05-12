TEMORA coach Russell Humphrey is not paying any attention to ladder position.
The Kangaroos sit in second position ahead of Saturday's trip to Peter Hastie Oval to play Charles Sturt University (CSU) and could end up in top spot by the end of the round if results go their way.
"I'll wait until after the Marrar game when we've played everyone once, everyone's had their bye then we'll know where we sit on the ladder," Humphrey said.
"I know results might not say it, but we are still a work in progress. We're still learning to play the way we want to play but we'll soon find out."
One thing Humphrey has learnt over the first five weeks is that this year's Farrer competition is incredibly tight.
"If we don't turn up and play, we could be in trouble," he said.
"We have to make sure that we're up and about and ready to play because if we don't, sides will beat you. It's been proven, if you don't rock up on the day, anyone can beat anyone. There's no doubt about that. It's a pretty close competition."
Dan Leary will miss the CSU game with COVID, while Tim McAuley may have played his last game at Temora for the year, pending his move to Queensland.
Humphrey said the win over TRYC was heartening giving they were able to do it without McAuley.
"I think it's important that he plays good footy but it's also important that we win without him because there's no guarantee that he's going to be around at the business end," he said.
"It was a pretty special win (against The Rock), that might be the game that we look back on and say got us into finals."
