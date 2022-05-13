IT WAS an old school 'shootout' rare in modern football.
And while Turvey Park's 2002 grand final win over Griffith snapped a 12-year flag drought, premiership player Blair Campbell hopes they'll soon be able to pass the baton.
Advertisement
The Bulldogs' heroes of 20 years ago will reminisce about the 23.6 (144) to 20.11 (131) win over Griffith at a reunion this weekend.
The two sides meet again at Maher Oval on Saturday, with Turvey Park searching for a third straight win and Griffith looking for a second victory this season.
Campbell played on the wing and his younger brother Dane, then just 18, featured in the midfield.
The players will watch Saturday's game before they reflect on their achievement by throwing the 2002 grand final on the big screen at The Rules Club.
The Bulldogs led by 35 points at in the third quarter but a goal blitz either side of three quarter time gave the Swans a two goal advantage midway through the last term.
However the Bulldogs kicked the final four goals with Andrew Loughman, who finished with six, booting the sealer after youngster Brent Fraser had kicked two in succession.
The Swans would have revenge the following year, when they reversed the result in the grand final against Turvey Park to claim their first flag since 1968.
"It's a long time since we've all come together. We're definitely due, hopefully it's not too far around the corner," Blair Campbell said.
"It was a pretty crazy game, a bit of a shootout. It was a real attacking game, no real tempo footy and just full on attack.
"It was a pretty hot day but we relied on our fitness and they were a bigger side. The game's on YouTube so I've been able to watch it just lately.
"There was no zone defences and all the rest. It was one on one and trying to beat your man.
"I was on the wing and it was before rotations were a thing. Most of us were out there basically the whole day in pretty warm conditions, so it was survival of the fittest."
Griffith won the minor premiership by three games and were favourites to get the job done in finals.
Turvey Park had to qualify for the decider the hard way after losing their opening semi to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, before rallying with wins over East Wagga Kooringal and the Lions in the preliminary final.
"Griffith were red hot favourites. We were the only ones who beat them through the year, but they were red hot coming into the finals," Campbell said.
Advertisement
"They hadn't won a flag for a long time before that, and I think the whole town thought they would do it that year.
OTHER NEWS
"We played in the grand final the next year and they got us that day so we had a good rivalry for a good few years. Lost the prelim the previous year by a point."
Captain-coach Jeremy Masterson was best on ground in the grand final. Bryce Campbell, no relation to Blair and Dane, went on to play for Adelaide Crows.
"The good thing was everyone did their bit. It took everyone on the day to get the job done," Blair Campbell said.
Advertisement
Dane Campbell said it was good to reminisce about the game watching a replay during the week.
"I watched the game a couple of nights ago and you don't remember as much as you think. It was a bloody good game," he said.
"It's probably been the longest run since Turvey won a premiership, so we're overdue."
Blair Campbell is confident the current Bulldogs are on the right track to eventually follow in their footsteps.
Turvey Park finished last year strongly and have added some recruits in key positions to help nurture their youngsters in coach Michael Mazzocchi's second year in charge.
"I think they're going OK. He's in his second year and it's always going to take a bit of time to adapt to his game style," Campell said.
Advertisement
"Toward the end of last year they were playing some real good footy and knocked off a couple of the top teams.
"The young fellas are a year older and some of their recruits have the size to help them out. I think they're on the right track for sure."
2002 RIVERINA LEAGUE GRAND FINAL
Sunday September 22 at Narrandera Sportsground
Turvey Park 6.1 12.1 18.4 23.6 (144) def Griffith 4.5 8.9 15.10 20.11 (131)
Goals: Griffith: D Curran 4, J Bennett 4, D Beriman 2, M Olney 2, R Duncan 2, Craig Conlan, J Mickan, P Rowston, Chris Conlan, Ebert, T Clarke
Advertisement
Turvey Park: A Loughman 6, S Anderson 4, W Sykes 4, B Fraser 2, Blair Campbell, S Nimmo, L Mills, J Masterson, M Wheatley, T Richards, Bryce Campbell
Best: Griffith: D Beriman, R Duncan, M Olney, T Clarke, Matt Bunn, M Duncan, J Bennett, J O'Dwyer
Turvey Park: J Masterson, M Carroll, T Richards, B Fraser, Blair Campbell, Nigel Clarke, W Sykes, A Loughman
Griffith: Matt Bunn, Jonathon O'Dwyer, Damien Scott; Kaine Malone, Chris Blanchard, Brendan Giason; Luke Condon, Phil Rowston, Michael Duncan; Rodney Duncan, Andrew Hill, Jeff Mickan; David Curran, Danny Beriman, Jamie Bennett; Matthew Olney, Trevor Clarke, Cian Ebert (c-c); Craig Conlan, Chris Conlan, Shawn Conlan, Matt Kenny
Turvey Park: Owen Gooden, Cameron Barker, Chris Cerato; Nigel Clarke, Adrian Dowdle, Michael Wheatley; Brent Fraser, Jeremy Masterson (c-c), Blair Campbell; Warren Sykes, Stuart Anderson, Leigh Mills; Simon Nimmo, Andrew Loughman, Bryce Campbell; Travis Richards, Troy Maiden, Matt Carroll; Dane Campbell, Nathan Clarke, Dale Isaac, Julian Nimmo
Umpires: A Crook, S Hatherall, P O'Donoghue (RUA). Gate: $17,923
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.