The Daily Advertiser

Police investigation underway after 'suspicious' overnight fire in unoccupied Ashmont home

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 10 2022 - 5:09am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 'suspicious' house fire on Ashmont's Connorton Avenue did not cause any damage outside the unattended home. Picture: Tim Piccione

A 'suspicious' fire has caused internal damage to an unoccupied house in Ashmont overnight.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, originally from Sydney. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.