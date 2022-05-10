A 'suspicious' fire has caused internal damage to an unoccupied house in Ashmont overnight.
Turvey Park firefighters were called out to the Connorton Avenue address this morning at 1.20am, arriving on the scene with two firetrucks.
The 8-person Fire and Rescue crew managed to quickly extinguish the fire, only attending the scene for one hour.
The fire was contained to the one household, reportedly damaging the house's frame but not spreading to any surrounding homes.
According to emergency services, no one was injured and no local authorities were present on the scene later this morning.
Considered by authorities to have started under suspicious circumstances, the fire's investigation has been handed over to local police.
Tim is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, originally from Sydney. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
