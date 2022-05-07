Ag College add to streak with big win

sport, local-sport,

Ag College made it three wins on the trot as they disposed of winless Leeton on Saturday. The Wagga side were able to dictate terms for most of the clash to take a 53-5 win at Leeton No.1 Oval. After a loss to Wagga City to start the season, Aggies have now scored wins over Tumut, CSU and Leeton. This was by far their most impressive however coach Tom Lamond was concerned it took the side so long to hit their stride. "The first half was pretty scrappy but in the second half we fixed that and played a bit of champagne rugby," Lamond said. "We fixed our structure, the structure we are playing this year was a bit ordinary in the first half but we had a bit of a chat about it at half-time and they came out pretty much perfect in the second half. "That was awesome." READ MORE Ag College led 22-5 at half-time but were really able to build on that momentum in the second stanza. They were helped out by Leeton losing one player after his second yellow card. Sam Carwardine made the most of his chance in the side to cross for two tries while Anthony Taylor also cashed in with a double. Lamond is hoping they can build on the performance as they brace for a rebounding Waratahs outfit in a big day for the club. "It's quite as after losing that first one winning the next three was a pretty big goal and 'Tahs next week is a pretty big one for us," he said. "To have a good win helps out massively." However it wasn't all good news with Bernie Ricketts picking up a shoulder complaint.

