Wagga City proves class above Waratahs

sport, local-sport,

Wagga City proved far too good in the battle of the unbeaten sides to extend their winning run. Waratahs had won all three of their games so far this season, but proved no match for the side not beaten since 2019. Despite taking a 45-10 victory, Wagga City coach James Beaufils still wasn't very impressed with the side. Instead he feels they've got plenty more to give. "I'm disappointed we didn't really got a roll on or play to what we were wanting to," Beaufils said. "It was a bit of a nothing game so there's plenty to review but it was a good event and everyone seemed to like it on the hill." READ MORE Wagga City were holding their ladies day and definitely ensured the party started early. While they were big winners once again, the first-year coach wants to see a more disciplined Wagga City outfit. "We did score some tries but that's not really what we set out to do," Beaufils said. "I'd rather we stick to the structure and not push passes. "We just got a bit excited, I suppose, pushing paces when that didn't need to be done." One positive was the impact Ben Schreiber had on the game. The premiership-winning coach, who has recently taken a role as coaching director with the club, was called on midway through the first half due to Sheldon Tovio's wrist injury. Schreiber scored twice in the win, after coming into the centres. "There was a good injection from players like Ben Schreiber after he came off the bench and was incredibly impactful," Beaufils said. "Scrums and set piece were super dominant so that was good to see." Beaufils has also been impressed with how Sam Trood has stepped into the halfback role after shifting to the club this season. "Sam Trood at number nine played one of his better games," he said. "He's building into a good little footy player, which is good to see, while Caleb Atkinson on the wing is starting to get a bit more confidence. "The club is in a good spot." Wagga City now turn their attention to a clash with Albury at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday while Waratahs will be looking to hit back in another big clash. They will face an in-form Ag College outfit, who have won their last three games, for the COL Cup on Saturday in honour of the late Andy Stanham. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/d46ffb9f-72c7-40c3-a5c4-8fa8cd030a1c.jpg/r48_330_2918_1952_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg