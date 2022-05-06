sport, local-sport,

THEY will start strong favourites, but Turvey Park don't need to look too far back in the rear view mirror to know not to take Leeton-Whitton lightly at Maher Oval on Saturday. Looking to press for a finals berth, the Bulldogs were outplayed at Leeton Showgrounds in a 45-point loss in round 15 last year. They went on to post encouraging wins against top four sides Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Wagga Tigers to finish the year, but it's the matches they're expected to win which posed an issue for the club last year. After bouncing back from a disappointing first-up loss at Collingullie-Glenfield Park with a thrashing of Narrandera, Turvey Park has a chance to position themselves well early with home games against the Crows and Griffith. But recent ambushes have them on their guard before they play in front of their home fans for the first time this year. Youngster Will O'Connor, who had agreed to join North Albury before delaying his university commitments to stay in Wagga, said they can't afford unexpected slip-ups to hamper their season. "We were pretty hot and cold last year. We turned up late, especially for the last few games with wins against Mangoplah and Tigers, and we were looking a chance to sneak in before the season was cancelled," he said. "This year we want a lot more consistency, and not put ourselves in a position where we're relying on other results." O'Connor, 18, played mainly at fullback last year, but off-season recruit like the experienced Tim Doyle have allowed him to move to half-back flank, and the midfield rotation. He spent time on Demons guns Steve Jolliffe and Ed Perryman in round one, and said his experience at fullback has helped his defensive game. "I played a fair bit of fullback last year. I don't mind it, if it's a good close game I like the challenge, but the half-back line is what I prefer to play," he said. "It was more adapting to just trying to beat your man and not worrying as much about getting the footy." Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi said the disappointing effort at Leeton last year was still fresh in their minds. "We spoke about that at training (on Tuesday), they really got a hold of us and beat us pretty easily," Mazzocchi said. "You can't take any game lightly and you have to turn up, we're well aware of that. Our group is in no position to take any game easy,. "Given we haven't had a home game yet it's been a strange start where we're into May and we haven't played at Maher Oval." The Crows are desperate to secure a first win of the season after losses in winnable games on paper against Griffith and Narrandera. OTHER NEWS They will be without in-form young forward Taj Doyle who has kicked nine goals this year, but will be sidelined for around six weeks after breaking a finger against the Eagles. "For us it's about getting consistency across our game," Crows coach Taj Doyle said. "We've shown during games we are good enough, but we have to do that for longer. "Taj is a great young kid, he's put his best foot forward over pre season and did really well. "Our forward line lacks a bit of connection there, but only games with each other will work that out and it's unfortunate he goes out so early."

