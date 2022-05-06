sport, local-sport,

IT began as a cameo return, but it didn't take long for Wagga Heat veteran Scott Hare to get the 'basketball bug' again. After initially agreeing to play a couple of early games when COVID hit the squad, the post player has committed to the Waratah League club for the rest of the season in an ideal fit for a team lacking size and experience. The 31-year-old was initially an offensive focal point in his last season in 2019, but has found his niche as a bench role player focused on defence. Hare has also been a welcome sounding board and training scrimmage partner for young 'bigs' like captain Eddie Merkel and Nathan Elmer. The Heat (1-4) have played four road games already, but return to Bolton Park on Saturday to take on Camden Valley (1-4). "I've played a few games now and really enjoying it," Hare said. "The culture has changed a fair bit. Guys are going out there to do what's best for the team and play basketball the right way. They're enjoying the game and working for each other. "We're building up a squad that has different strengths, and can take advantage of different opportunities on any given week. "We've got penetrators and shooters, blokes who can score off the ball and we have a good defensive squad as well. OTHER NEWS "Although I'm still getting scoring opportunities on occasion, I've playing more of a defensive role and trying to hold down that end of the court." Hare believes the skill set he brings to the table complements young bigs Nathan Elmer and skipper Eddie Merkel, who is coming off 18 points in Heat's last-start loss to Shoalhaven. "We've got a good core of bigs that bring something different to the table," he said. "I'm a bit older and bigger, Eddie has good finesse around the rim and has a nice shot, and Nathan is a combo of the two where he has a jump shot and can rebound strongly as well." Player-coach Zac Maloney said Hare's influence has been noticeable already. "The two things we lack are experience and size, and he brings both of those. He's slotted back into the team very well," Maloney said. "He's playing a different role as he's always been one of our main go-to guys in the past, but he's accepted a bench role and being more of a leader. "He's been unreal for some of our younger bigs to train against, and also the tips and tricks he can give them." Saturday's match tips off at 5pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/25cbfc64-a676-4a3a-a733-ffd2d413d64b.jpg/r0_777_3252_2614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg