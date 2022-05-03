sport, local-sport,

TYLER Beruldsen's transition from mountain biking reaped its biggest reward thus far after he held off the pack to claim Dean Carter Memorial line honours at Griffith on Sunday. The former Mildura resident joined Wagga Cycling Club almost two years ago, and capped his finest achievement in road racing to date by winning the third round of the Tour de Riverina. Most of the 40-strong entries converged into a big bunch with about 20km to go, but it was the 24-year-old who did enough to claim the stage. Tolland Cycling Club's Ethan Watt finished second to increase his overall lead in the overall tour standings, with Griffith Cycling Club's Nigel Dunstone third and fastest rider. "To actually win an interclub as big as the Dean Carter is pretty special," Beruldsen said. "My bunch got caught about the 15km mark and once we joined as a group we worked really well together and chased down the other two bunches. "With about 20km to go we made the catch and had a bunch of about 30-odd riders." OTHER NEWS Beruldsen said his mountain bike background has helped him adapt quickly to the slightly different skill set required for road and track cycling. "Mountain biking has taken off there (Mildura) the last five years, but in Wagga it's been the opposite with the new track (at Pomingalarna)," he said. "It (mountain bike background) helps with different aspects of working your way through the bunch and the skill set as well, like handling rough roads and avoiding wheel contact. "It's two totally different sports. In road racing you can switch off, but in mountian biking you have to keep your wits about you around every corner. "The culture here between all the clubs, you're like one family at the end of the day. As soon as you get off the bike it's one big group and in bike racing it doesn't happen that often." Griffith's Bronwyn Jones was the fastest female, ahead of Mia Stockwell and Jennifer Massey, while Brandt Ryley and Jones were crowned king and queen of the mountain respectively. The next Tour de Riverina stage is the Butch Menz Memorial at Wagga on June 26. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/2f84977e-f10e-49b9-8d05-5d61e05b155a.JPG/r0_9_960_551_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg