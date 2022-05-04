sport, local-sport,

NEW Kooringal Colts president Katie Davis hopes females taking on key roles at clubs will become the norm as the Colts prepare for a changing of the guard next season. It is understood Davis, who has committed to the presidency for the next two seasons after being secretary for three years, is the first female club president ever in the Murrumbidgee region. Turvey Park football club also appointed its first female president, Simon Harmer, this year, and Davis hopes more will follow. "I hope myself taking on the role allows women to know they can," she said. "It's always been a men's specific type of role, but I've got so much support around the club and the backing of long term players and supporters. OTHER NEWS "Hopefully women across the board can see there's an opportunity and put their hand up. "We spend a lot of our time at Harris Park and you're just so consumed in it you want to do your best and help the club." The Colts will also have a new coach next summer, with Keenan Hanigan taking over from Craig Footman after relinquishing the captaincy. "I think we're in a really good position. Jezz (predecessor Jeremy Bunn) was a really good president and I enjoyed working beside him, the same with Bolts (David Bolton) and Rob Etchells before that," she said. "We've got a great committee this season with some young, fresh faces, and I feel really confident in strengthening the foundations of what our club stands for, both on and off the field for next season. "The focus is aiming to fill the four senior teams, but also implement a lot of inclusivity between the junior and senior teams. "We're really strong in our juniors and Keenan coming in as senior coach this year, he's got some ideas of how to implement that junior and senior focus. "Harris Park is also going through its redevelopment alongside (Group Nine team) Southcity Bulls, so we'll take a key role in that and make sure our ground is one of the best in Wagga." Daniel Perri was elected vice president at the club's AGM on Sunday, while Brenton Crawford is treasurer and Adam Shephard is junior coordinator.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/dde8d7d7-65d5-4fc0-9f09-4fd71e545f77.jpg/r219_343_3925_2437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg