sport, local-sport,

Keenan Hanigan is set for a new role after four seasons in his second stint as Kooringal Colts captain. The 30-year-old is set to relinquish his leadership role for another. Hanigan will take over the coaching responsibilities after Craig Footman's three-year deal expired. The season has only just finished but Hanigan is looking forward to a new challenge. "I've always wanted to do it but it's just been a timing thing," Hanigan said. "I love being involved in the club, love being a leader as well and I feel it's the right time to become a coach for me personally. "I didn't want to do it when I was playing ordinary cricket but wanted to be playing decent cricket as the coach. "I didn't want to be borderline not getting picked and I turned 30 last year so I'd like to think I've still got a few years left but I am towards the end of it." READ MORE However he isn't looking to continue on in the captaincy. Hanigan led the club to a grand final appearance last season but they narrowly missed out on a finals return. However who steps in to replace him is yet to be determined with the Colts set to undergo a number of changes at their annual general meeting in May. They are on the lookout for a new president for the third straight year with Jeremy Bunn indicating he won't return for a second season. Hanigan believes relinquishing the captaincy will be a good change for the club. "It was always going to be my last year as captain so I'm not taking on that role again," he said. "With the captaincy I actually wanted to give it up before this year happened, but we didn't really have anyone to take over so the committee wanted me to do it for one more year, which I did. "I feel it gets stale if you are listening to the same people all the time with the same ideas and I love doing and would love to do it until I finish but it's just not ideal." Kooringal celebrated their season, including their under 16s premiership on Friday night. Hamish Starr took out the top honour. Despite not hitting the same highs as last year, Starr won the players' player award. Hanigan claimed the bowling award as well as the all-rounder award while Shaun Smith took out the batting award. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/a7ced959-045c-4cb6-813f-c7d1879346a1.jpg/r0_742_2953_2410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg