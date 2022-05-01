community,

Some of the city's most ambitious young women have embarked on a journey of self-discovery and community - each vying for the possibility of being crowned the next Miss Wagga. The seven entrants in the 2023 Miss Wagga Wagga Quest were officially unveiled at Saturday's opening launch, marking the start of the tradition's 75th edition. Those taking part in this year's quest are Haylee Burkinshaw, Ashlee Janic, Marnie Gilmore, Kate Pevere, Celine Sharp, Courtney Harp and Ricki-Sue King. IN OTHER NEWS: Miss Wagga Quest chairperson Ali Tanner described the event as a "beautiful evening" and said there was an incredible group of entrants this year. "It's not easy for a young woman to step up and put herself out to the public eye, but they all delivered their speeches with grace and lots of planning, preparation and practice," Mrs Tanner said. "The support they've given each other in the few weeks they've known each other has been fantastic - they're really amazing." Mrs Tanner said she was looking forward to seeing the women grow over the course of the quest. "Every year they grow, they support each other, they support the community, they have fun and they blossom like you wouldn't believe," she said. Over the next six months, the entrants will organise and host a variety of fundraisers and events across the city, raising money for local charities. These will be attended by anonymous assessors taking note of their networking skills, presentation, teamwork and personal growth. These observations will then be used to crown the next Miss Wagga and Community Princess on November 5.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/b99541dd-fcec-412f-a1b1-896d70645db8.jpg/r10_220_3950_2446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg