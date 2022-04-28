news, local-news,

WORLD-CLASS production Celtic Illusions has been a frequent visitor to the Civic Theatre stage for years and yet managed to raise the bar again during their latest show on Thursday night. Directed by Lord of the Dance star Anthony Street, the 'Irish dance and grand illusion sensation' has booked tours across the globe during its 11-year history, all without forgetting its regional fans back home in Australia. The female lead of the reinvigorated show, Celtic Illusions: Reimagined is Sydney's own Chelsey Priadko who has been touring with the show for around nine years. While marking her sixth time performing with the production on Wagga's greatest stage, she said it's the considerable "appreciation" expressed by the in-land audiences has kept them coming back for more. IN OTHER NEWS: The sentiment was repeated by newcomer and co-star Mitchell O'Hara. "It's really awesome to be able to dance for these people that may never have seen Irish dancing before," he said. "The Irish dancing community is not talked about much, but it's still very prevalent in Australia... It's great to have these kids watch Irish dancing for the first time and get up in their seats to give it a go." Auckland-born yet Irish raised - the dance genre runs very much in Mr O'Hara's veins but like most that join the cast, illusion work presented the greatest learning curve. "I actually went to Hogwarts," O'Hara laughed. "But no, I never thought that I was going to join a production that was Irish dancing and illusion." Ms Priadko added: "It just sounds so strange, but it really works together." COVID-19 has been the greatest show of the production's strength, with Anthony Street launching a second troop post-restrictions whose current overseas tour coincides with the Australian tour - both which are selling out venues. "To come back after a pandemic and to open up with two troops touring internationally and nationally as well, it's just incredible," Priadko said. "The production's pretty much doubled, all the illusions have doubled, the costumes have doubled, the cast has doubled and I think it's only going to get bigger from here." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

