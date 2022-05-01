community,

THE Farmhouse Industries Craft Store can be found nestled along the main street of Tarcutta, still honouring the creed it set in 1972 to support the community. This month, its 45 active craftspeople and volunteers will celebrate 50 years of trade and resilience through drought, fire and flood to remain a highly regarded name within the agricultural community. During the early 1970s, the majority of NSW was met with below-average rainfall that hit the pockets of crop and livestock producers hard. President of Farmhouse Industries Fay Belling explained that to offset the financial difficulties many families in the community faced, several farmers' wives gathered to sell their crafts. "That's how the shop began," she said. "They needed an outlet and this shop was available, and from there on it has just grown bigger and better as the years have gone by." Today, the store offers a range of handmade, specialty items including soaps, wood carvings, pottery, clothing and children's toys that have been made by members within a 100km radius of Tarcutta. All items are marked with a number to ensure crafters are compensated for their time and effort, with a small percentage of the commission retained to keep the shop's lights on. Any money leftover has been donated to local charities and since 1991, $89,405 has been dispersed across Riding for the Disabled, Lilier Lodge, Country Hope, Angel Flight and Ronald McDonald House "to name a few". Mrs Belling, who recently celebrated her 92nd birthday, is described by her craft store peers as a "staunch and dedicated leader" who has taken on the responsibilities of president for about 29 years. "How I became involved was my daughter was secretary at the time and they were really struggling to find enough volunteers to keep it open seven days a week, so I just thought, 'oh, that's something I can do'," she said. "And now, here I am having been president for all those years and I've enjoyed every minute of it." Volunteer Ngharie McCallum has been a volunteer at the store while selling her pastries for about 13 years and said simply, "I just love being here". "You have people come in here, and they say, 'I remember coming in here with my parents', and they're still coming back in here," she said. "It's just great to hear from people that they still keep coming back in here." Celebrations to mark 50 years of trade will be held on May 14 at the Tarcutta CWA rooms, an anniversary Mrs Belling said that the members are very proud of. "We're not only just here for the members who sell goods, but we're here for Tarcutta, for the wider community and, and ourselves, because I think just being involved in it is just great therapy," she said.

