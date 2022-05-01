news, local-news,

Uncertainty around Labor's proposed changes to the coalition government's agricultural visa scheme is causing concern for NSW farmers struggling with labour shortages. The opposition revealed their plans to essentially scrap the Morrison government's 'ag visa' plan this week, which covers farmers, forestry and fisheries, if elected on May 21. They would, instead, reform the current Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme to provide farmers with skilled and unskilled workers. Labor also plans to pay for upfront travel costs and promote permanent residency for Pacific workers and their families. Organisations like the National Farmers Federation have criticised the announcement, which they said will limit the number of migrant workers to Pacific nations and exclude agreements underway with South East Asian countries. No overseas workers have yet arrived in Australia under the government's current ag visa scheme. NSW Farmers Horticulture Committee chair and Orange-based Cherry and apple farmer Guy Gaeta has been forced to hire labour contractors in lieu of a migrant workforce over the last two years. Mr Gaeta is not happy with Labor's proposed changes. "It's going to bring in less workers because the Pacific scheme couldn't supply any more," he said. "Bear in mind [Pacific workers] also go to New Zealand. There are just not enough of them, that's why we looked at trying a different type of scheme. "I just hope that if Labor wins, they look at it properly and see we need help to harvest food at the moment." Batlow apple producer Greg Mouat said the availability of labour is high on most growers' wish list. "There are a lot of Southwest Pacific workers coming into the country and we'd like to see that continue as simple as possible without too much red tape." IN OTHER NEWS: With the cost of labour increasing and a per hour minimum wage introduced, despite wholesale prices remaining steady, Mr Mouat said he and other growers need competent and efficient workers. NSW Farmers Wagga district branch chairman Alan Brown said Australian residents aren't available to fill labour shortages. "We're desperately short of seasonal labour, particularly in intensive areas like fruit and vegetable growing," he said. "We need to do something to ensure that we've got that itinerant labour turning up." He also described the current pension system as a "positive disincentive" for the country's older population, who cannot put their hand up for casual labour or risk earning over an allowed income threshold. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

