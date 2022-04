news, local-news,

Hundreds travelled from far and wide to compete in the first ever Rosewood to Tumbarumba marathon event last weekend. The weather conditions proved ideal as runners and walkers embarked on the various 42, 21 and 10 kilometre races along the rail trail. Organiser Peter Fitzpatrick hopes the event will be bigger and better next year.

