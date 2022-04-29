news, local-news,

"Don't tell me, show me" ... is what a country footy coach used to drill into his team who had the habit of being largely all talk and no proper play. Guess what politicians? I am a first-time federal election voter and part of the 'youth vote' and, to be honest, I am hearing so much from all sides to the point of it being intimidating, daunting and frustrating to think about who I am going to award that prestigious 'number 1' to on election day. Please, if you a politician/candidate reading this - I want you to know that because this will be the first time I vote in a federal election, that it doesn't matter now what you say because I don't know you. You haven't shown me whether I can trust you. Once you are elected, show me that you care about the issues that are close to my heart. Show me that you are going to look after the refugees, disadvantaged and the young people without an education or trade who socially get swept under the carpet and forgotten in our whirlwind of welfare systems and programs. Show me that you're going to look after people who can't afford healthcare. Show me that you're going to provide spaces for young people like myself to express ourselves. Show me that you are listening to, and that you care about, not only me but all your constituents with the same love. Don't tell us, politicians. Show us. Australia's present cost-of-living crisis is due to the major redistribution of wealth which correspondent Robert T Walker appears to applaud ("All power and no balance", The Daily Advertiser, April 27). The rich getting richer at the expense of the poor getting poorer is not the path I want to see this country go down. Nobody should condone an Australia where a fair go no longer exists - where poverty wages are paid and household incomes stagnant, such that families struggle to survive, to put food on the table, a roof over their head and provide their kids with a solid foundation for the future. Yet this is the path the extreme right wing Scott Morrison Coalition government has taken us down. Mr Walker can bag out the Greens all he likes, and mention various "ism" to try to scare people. But, at the end of the day, Australia should be a place where everyone gets a fair go, and if you work hard you can do all of those things we cherish and aspire to in this wonderful country. There is nothing scary about wanting that. READ MORE LETTERS: With the federal election looming it will be important for the Labor Party to clearly clarify where it stands on coal and emissions because any doubts will have a great influence on voting results. In fairness, this should be dealt with as soon as possible.

