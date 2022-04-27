newsletters, editors-pick-list,

COOLAMON have been left to count the cost of a mounting injury toll, headlined by the likelihood youngster Bailey Wood will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Wood, recruited by the Hoppers from Leeton-Whitton this year, has a history of shoulder issues and has been advised to undergo surgery to fix the issue after it went again during Sunday's loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong. It only added to a long list of walking wounded for Coolamon. Coach Jake Barrett is set to miss this week's road clash against Wagga Tigers at bare minimum after twinging his hamstring at training on Friday, which ruled him out of the Lions clash. "I think we have seven players injured from our round one side. Most of them are only a few weeks, although it looks like Bailey Woods' season is probably done," Barrett said. "He's dislocated his shoulder again and it's his bad one. Because he's so young and he's done it pretty badly again, he's got to have surgery on it." Barrett hopes to be back for the clash with the Goannas next week, although the club may elect to play it safe regardless given Coolamon has the bye the following week. "I went to push off at a stoppage and it just went on me unfortunately," he said. "It's terrible timing as Ganmain is probably our biggest game of the year. It's one game you love to play and unfortunately it didn't work out that way. "It sucks but I probably should be grateful, I haven't had an injury for probably about ten years. "It's pretty tender, I just have to do the recovery now and play it by ear. "I'm not sure how long it will be but I won't be playing this week of course. After that I'll just take it week by week." It is also unclear how long Marshal Macauley will be sidelined after he suffered a head knock when caught off guard by a legal hip and shoulder at Ganmain. OTHER NEWS "He got a good hit he didn't see coming, and the bad whiplash that comes with hitting the ground," Barrett said. "We'll wait and see what happens, unfortunately he's had some head knocks before so we're going to play it by ear and make sure we get the right medical advice there before we decide anything. "He'll have to do the minimum two or so weeks. We don't want to rush him, you don't want to muck around with head knocks." Veteran Jamie Maddox is also awaiting scans to determine the severity of a knee injury he picked up at training on Tuesday last week. Barrett said the early injury list isn't ideal, but is confident they have the cavalry to do the job. Off-season recruit Aiden Macauley came into the side after Barrett was ruled out and won one of Coolamon's best. "Having all those injuries didn't help us, but Ganmain are going to be the team to beat I reckon," Barrett said. "They stuck to their game plan all day, even though we came out firing in the first quarter and we fell away from there. "I know we had minimal people on the bench, but they still played great quality football. Their zone worked really well and you have to find a way through that, otherwise the likes of (Jacob) Olsson pick you off. "We'll be right, we've got plenty of depth and other blokes will get an opportunity." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/d56faca0-3e26-4da0-a046-5ab959a9043b.jpg/r487_44_3945_1998_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg