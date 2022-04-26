sport, local-sport, harry reynolds, knee, marrar, blake walker, shane lenon, home ground, record, farrer league

MARRAR coach Shane Lenon holds out hope that key defender Harry Reynolds could be right to face Coleambally on Saturday. Reynolds sent a scare through the Bombers camp when he was helped from the ground in the opening term with a knee injury. Adding to the concern was his history with knees, having already undergone a reconstruction as a teenager. But Lenon revealed the early diagnosis was positive. "Apparently it's only a nerve," Lenon said. "He could be back next week." Reynolds had been in brilliant form for the Bombers over the opening two weeks of the season and had started Saturday's loss to the Magpies well before injury struck. The Bombers are also sweating on the full diagonsis from another young gun in Blake Walker. Walker injured his knee in the round one draw against East Wagga-Kooringal and has since found out it is a posterior cruciate ligament injury. He is awaiting further news from doctors but is not likely to be back until the second half of the year. The Bombers missed both in the 23-point loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek at home at Langtry Oval. MORE SPORT NEWS Lenon did not offer up any excuses, insisting they need to get better. "We were outplayed, they were clearly the better side," he said. "In saying that, we didn't convert some of our chances. We still had more scoring shots but they were clearly the better side and deserved to win. "Their spread and the way they moved the ball from the contest was good. They beat us at our own game, really, they were clearly the better side and we've got a bit of work to do." The win was TRYC's first at Langtry Oval against the Bombers since 2009. It also ended Marrar's 30-game unbeaten streak at home. "It is (a shame) but all good things come to an end," Lenon said. "We've had a pretty good run but it's come to an end. "Obviously it's disappointing but that's footy and as long as we learn from today, it's all about what we do in the future. We can't change today, but as long as we learn from it that's the main thing." Marrar will look to bounce back this Saturday when they make the trip to Coleambally to take on the winless Blues. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/c9be98d1-cee3-44be-b3b0-f87b9cd73f6c.jpg/r0_632_2953_2300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg