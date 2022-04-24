sport, local-sport, ganmain, ganmain grong grong matong, coolamon, derby, george alexander, premiership favourites, riverina league, sam martyn

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong cemented themselves as the early Riverina League premiership favourite with a 58-point hiding of Coolamon on Sunday. George Alexander made it consecutive bags of nine goals to start the season as the Lions dominated the final three quarters to run out winners, 15.15 (105) to 6.11 (47) at Kindra Park. Coolamon came out breathing fire early and produced football to match as they took a two-goal lead into the quarter-time break. The Hoppers kicked the first goal of the second term to stretch that lead but sadly that is where it ended as the Lions kicked 13 of the next 14 goals to blow the home side away. The Lions, through Alexander and Jacob Olsson, booted seven consecutive goals to go into half-time with a 28-point advantage. They then kicked the only four goals of the third term to set-up a 52-point lead by the final change. GGGM coach Sam Martyn was thrilled to see such a response from his team after being challenged early on. "It was really, really good. I challenged the boys at quarter time, we haven't really been in a position like that too many times so credit to Coolamon, they came out with a really ferocious brand of footy and they really stuck it to us," Martyn said. "So I put in on the boys and challenged them, were we going to change our mindsets and go back to our brand of footy and to the boys credit, they lifted and did and got away with a really good win. "It was a great result to come away from Coolamon with." Martyn said the biggest change from quarter-time onwards was purely an attitude adjustment from the Lions. "It was just a mindset thing," he said. "We don't forget how to play footy overnight. As I said to the boys, you don't forget your fundamentals, you don't forget how to pressure, you don't forget how to tackle, it was really basic footy that we weren't doing well. "It was just changing our mindsets and doing the simple things well and obviously our pressure was really, really good and everything was on the back of that. "We changed, we went back to what Ganmain football looks like and the boys did it very well." MORE SPORT NEWS It was a fiery rendition of the local derby and it left a decent casualty ward. Marshal Macauley played no further part from 20 minutes into the first quarter after being cleaned up by a legal yet brutal Luke Walsh hip and shoulder. They then lost Bailey Wood to a suspected broken wrist in the third term. The Lions lost Tom Sase to a suspected broken collarbone. Alexander was the star for GGGM, but Aaron Proctor and Olsson were others to shine in an even team performance. Joe Redfern booted four goals, three in the first term, for Coolamon, while Allister Clarke worked tirelessly all day across half-back. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/34376334-f9f2-4764-894d-f3b22562a906.jpg/r0_606_2572_2059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg