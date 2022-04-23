Northern Jets hit back in fine fashion

sport, local-sport,

Northern Jets bounced back from their stumble against The Rock-Yerong Creek to bring up their second win of the season. Overcoming a Coleambally fightback in the middle stages of their clash at Ardlethan Sportsground on Saturday, the Jets found plenty of avenues to goal. Matt Wallis and James Parkinson both booted five goals while Jack Harper kicked four in the 20.11 (131) to 10.14 (74) win. READ MORE President Simon Gaynor thought the side took some big strides forward. "It was a confidence building win," Gaynor said. "We knew it would be a tough game, which it was, but we were able to put a few good passages of play together. "We found some more consistency across the team, which is what we wanted, and it all started to click as a team. "We probably played the ground a bit better as well." The Jets are now looking to end their hoodoo against Charles Sturt University.

