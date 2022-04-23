sport, local-sport,

TEMORA has shown they'll be no pushovers this year and added more pain to North Wagga's winless start to the season with an 11.6 (72) to 7.14 (56) win at Nixon Park on Saturday. The victory was the Kangaroos' first of the year after going down by seven goals to East Wagga Kooringal last week, and the first under new non-playing coach Russell Humphrey. On the flipside the Saints, tipped as a flag hope this year, are yet to open their account after poor finishing cost them dearly for the second time in three defeats. North Wagga kicked a wasteful 5.16 in the opening round two point loss to Northern Jets, and it hurt them again on Saturday. The Roos, cellar dwellers last year, booted 3.12 against the Hawks last week, but had their kicking boots and it effectively proved the difference. Down by around six goals at one point in the third term, the Saints rallied to get within less than three goals in the last term. But the Roos found a steadier to hold off their more fancied rivals. "They got a bit of a run on late in the third and the majority of the fourth, but luckily enough for us we were able to hang on," Humphrey said. "They're a quality side, and to beat them is a feather in the cap." OTHER NEWS Jack Cullen kicked three goals for the winners, but Humphrey said not relying on one player to kick a score was pleasing. He said Temora was aware North Wagga would apply plenty of pressure in an effort to secure their first win, and was happy with how his side matched the visitors in that area. "We did (match their desperation), particularly early, and we probably set the win up in the first half," Humphrey said. "The goal kicking was good for us in terms of the spread. We didn't rely on anyone having to kick five or six. "As a forward line I think we're fairly potent, we just need to keep continuing along those lines. "Last quarter they came at us hard, and we got a goal late in the last to snuff them out in the end. "They were similar to us (last week). They missed some easy shots, but we kicked ours this time." It doesn't get any easier for Temora, who travel to The Rock Yerong Creek next week to take on a Magpies side who secured an impressive road win over Marrar on Saturday. "We uunderstand as a club the competition isn't going to be an easy one," Humphrey said. "We want to be competitive and make sure we do that each week. We want to be hard to play against, and hopefully results come our way doing that." TEMORA 4.0 7.2 10.4 11.6 (72) def NORTH WAGGA 1.3 2.7 4.10, 7.14 (56) Best: None entered Goals: Temora - Jack Cullen 3, Daniel Leary 2, Charlie Boyton, Bradley Moye, Tim McAuley, Joseph Morton, Liam Sinclair, Chris Stacey; North Wagga - Kirk Hamblin 2, Nathan Dennis 2, Thomas Nejman 2, Ky Hanlon.

