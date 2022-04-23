sport, local-sport,

GRIFFITH forward James Toscan booted three of his six goals in the dying stages to help the Swans overcome a spirited Leeton-Whitton in Saturday's MIA Derby at Leeton Showgrounds. Leading by 14 points at three quarter time, the Swans surrendered the lead to the Crows in the last quarter before Toscan nailed the last three goals of the game to secure Griffith's first win of the year. The Swans were under pressure early in the 13.17 (95) to 11.14 (80) win as they struggled to get out of their defensive fifty, but the home side didn't capitalise due to wayward kicking. The Crows hit the lead in the last term for the first time since the early stages of the second quarter, after Tim Doyle kicked his fourth goal. Toscan gave his side the lead as the game entered time-onn and went on to kick another two to wrap up the 15-point victory. Swans captain Jack Rowston paid credit to his predecessor. "Tosco up forward kicking six goals goes a long way to winning," he said. "I think Reece Matheson in the middle had probably his best game of first grade in a while. It helps when blokes stand up like that." With the Crows seemingly getting on top in the fourth term, Rowston was proud of his side's fight to get back into the contest. "It was pretty tight, and they came back hard," he said. "They would have kicked five or six goals, and they had us in the clearances but for the boys to fight back the way they did." Rowston expects the Crows side will be much like themselves and prove to be a tougher prospect than tipped. "Next time we come against Leeton, lucky we have that at home, but we were lucky to get them first up, and I think they will be similar to us, and a lot of people will come over here and expect to roll over the top of us," he said. "I think, like us, they will push a lot of sides." GRIFFITH 2.5 5.12 8.16 13.17 (95) def LEETON-WHITTON 2.8 2.8 6.12 11.14 (80) Best: Griffith - James Toscan, Jack Rowston, Samuel Foley, Reece Matheson, Nicholas Conlan, Jamie Best; Leeton-Whitton - Mason Dryburgh, Bryce Ogarey, Taj Doyle, Nathan Ryan, Josh Lanham, Jake Norman Goals: Griffith - James Toscan 6, Lachlan Wallace 2, Ryan Best 2, Kahlan Spencer, Reece Matheson, Broden Spencer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/fa95ba32-2e5b-4899-8fda-1ffa3ef6709f.JPG/r1347_918_5120_3050_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg