Popular group-one sprinter Shelby Sixtysix could be bound for the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) on Thursday week. Shelby Sixtysix developed a cult following over Sydney's autumn carnival and Wagga could be the next stop in his plans. Goulburn trainer Danny Williams has declared Shelby Sixtysix will be nominated and then accepted in the Town Plate and Saturday week's $200,000 listed Takeover Target Stakes (1200m) at Gosford. In-form Wagga jockey Nick Heywood has been booked for the ride at both venues, with the weather, track conditions, barriers and strength of races to determine which race Shelby Sixtysix starts in. Shelby Sixtysix went from a beaten Highway horse to group one star in the space of four weeks in what was arguably the story of Sydney's spring carnival. Williams confirmed Wagga is firmly on the radar. "We'll nominate and accept for him," Williams said. "We'll have him in two races, Wagga and Gosford, we'll just weigh up which option we take but at this stage we haven't committed to one or the other. "I guess it comes back to the weather and what the races look like. The acceptances come out on the Wednesday so we'll have an idea on Wednesday what we're doing." Williams was initially leaning towards Gosford due to the likelihood of a rain-affected track but would be just as happy to head to Wagga should the conditions suit. Williams is already planning on coming to the Wagga Gold Cup carnival with a team of horses, which may include Jalmari in the $80,000 MTC Guineas. Under the quality conditions of the Town Plate, the most Shelby Sixtysix would carry is 61 kilograms. It was the big weight that led to their decision to book Heywood, who as a heavyweight jockey, would not have been able to make the 54 or 55 kilograms that Another One is likely to be allocated. Williams was happy to book Heywood, who has ridden Shelby Sixtysix twice in races before, for both Wagga and Gosford. "It came back to weight," Williams said. "The horse is going to get top weight, if not top weight, he won't be far off it. Realistically he's going to be carrying 58 to 61 kilos. We could have put Robbie Dolan on, who won on him (in the group one), but he's so light. Being an ex-jockey myself, I just worry that much about dead weight. "Jye McNeil rode the horse (at Caulfield last Saturday), he had a lot of dead weight, he was a touch tardy away and I just thought he got too far out of his ground on a dry track." Shelby Sixtysix, after winning the Galaxy on March 19, has now finished seventh behind Nature Strip in the TJ Smith Stakes (1200m), and then seventh, beaten five lengths, behind Regardsmaree in the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Sprint (1200m) at Caulfield. Williams is happy with how the horse is going, despite having raced eight times in the past three months. MORE SPORT NEWS "The horse ran well, that was a very strong race, the favourite who had five kilograms less than him and finished beside him ran second in the lightning," Williams explained. "He just got caught off the track and too far back on a leader-dominated track. I still thought he hit the line ok and raced a little bit dull compared to what he has. I think the trip down there and everything just took a bit of the sharpness from him. "For his first time around Caulfield, I thought the run was pretty good. He's come out five lengths from the second best group form, sprint wise, going around I thought. "It's still good form for the Wagga Town Plate if he was to run." With confirmation Heywood won't make the weight for Another One, Wagga trainer Gary Colvin has booked Brock Ryan to ride. Ryan rode Another One recently at trackwork while staying at Kembla Grange and has ridden the horse once at Randwick. He is also the nephew of one of the owners. "He won't get much weight and Brock can ride really light," Colvin said. "I'm glad Nick got a ride."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/53a6fbc8-5423-4ed4-a558-7a5d02724af7.jpg/r0_43_1024_622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg