Liam Armstrong achieved a life goal after finally winning a race on his home track. After a narrow second as a driver, the Coolamon butcher was thrilled to see Kickatinalongpony deliver on the club's traditional Anzac Day meeting. "It's really good as I've always wanted to train one here," Armstrong said. "To get one now is a relief if anything. "It's the first one at Coolamon and I've never driven a winner here either. "We quinellaed a race with Dad as trainer but Grant Forrest drove the winner and I come second." Kickatinalongpony was able to lead all the way from barrier three. It was his first success since November and fifth overall in a career of ups and downs. Armstrong thought the good draw was key to his success. "It's the handicapping system but you have to bite the bullet sometimes," he said. "We waited and waited and got the draw. "It's a shame Darryl (Perrot) has gone away this week as he does most of the hard work with him going everywhere and driving him all the time. "I wasn't sure I was a winning chance but when we somehow came up with three having a look at the fields I thought we were a pretty good chance straight away. "Adam (Richardson) drove him perfectly and just got it done." READ MORE The five-year-old showed plenty of promise as a younger horse before a paddock accident threatened to derail his career. However Armstrong is pleased with how he's been able to overcome the setback. "He stepped on a stick in his paddock and it went up through his fetlock so he had three surgeries on his back leg and it got to a point where we didn't think he would race again but he's got back to the track and every seven or eight starts he gets his turn and has a win," he said. "He is just honest and with bonuses now he would have won me over $50,000 so you can't ask for much more." Kickatinalongpony went on to down Ally Rogan by five metres. It was a part of a good day for the locals with Brian Bradley the owner of Rock Of Joy who proved far too strong for her rivals, going on to win the race named in honour of Armstrong's late father Garry by 11.4 metres. Amanda Dean was also successful on Family Tree for Ganmain trainer Jason Turner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/c99fe727-bb3c-41cf-80da-6c979fd0cba4.jpg/r518_342_2854_1662_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg