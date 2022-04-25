sport, local-sport,

Leeton United was able to keep their impressive home record in tact following a 1-1 draw with Lake Albert on Sunday. However co-coach Rhys Jones felt the draw was two points dropped in a game with plenty of chances. "It is two points dropped and the boys know it," he said. "We created a lot of chances, and their goalkeeper was outstanding, he made five or six great saves to keep them in the game. "They had two penalties, and they were the only two shots that they had on target. The boys have done well, but we know what we need to improve on." Leeton's goal came from a set-piece as Bailey Carlos was able to get the ball into the box, and Jake Shelton ran towards the far post and was able to slot the ball home. While the Leeton side did give away two penalties, Tyler Arnold was able to save both penalties, and it was an unfortunate bounce that saw the second rebound to the feet of the Lake Albert striker, who made no mistake from the follow-up chance. Jones felt his side dominated in a game where they were expecting a tougher opponent. "They will be up there, but they weren't great, they were a lot worse than what I'd thought they'd be," he said. "We dominated the game for the majority of it, and they had a period of the game right before half-time where they were in the game for a bit, but they didn't really cause too many issues." Not only did United drop two points but also had some injury concerns with Fred Gardner coming from the field with a knee injury while Carlos picked up an ankle injury. READ MORE The result sees United locked in a four-way tie for second place with Wagga United, Tumut and South Wagga, while Hanwood the only side to pick up two wins from two games to start the season. Hanwood kept their winning momentum up with a 3-0 victory over Tolland. Josh De Rossi gave his side the lead heading into half-time after some interplay between the forwards saw him able to convert an opportunity, and he was then brought down in the box in the early stages of the second half. Danny Johnson was able to find the back of the net from the spot and then extended their lead after capitalising on a good cross from the wing. For coach Jason Bertacco, the way his side found a way through the Tolland defence was most pleasing. "Tolland sat back and played a real counter-attacking kind of game, so the boys have to dig deep," he said. "We are expecting that a few teams are going to do that against us, so to grind out a three-nil win was really positive."

