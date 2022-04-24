sport, local-sport, wagga city wanderers, yoogali, draw, 2-2, cpl, soccer, dave leonard, alvaro kelechi

Wagga City Wanderers continued a promising start to season 2022 with a gutsy 2-2 draw against Yoogali in Griffith on Saturday. The Wanderers were left to play the final 10 minutes with just 10 men after a second yellow card to Alvaro Kelechi. But the visitors dug deep and held on to share the points. Wanderers coach Dave Leonard was thrilled with his team's fighting spirit. "It was a fantastic draw after going down to 10 men," Leonard said. "We were under the pump and the boys had to dig in deep. "The pace of the game, it was just incredible from start to finish. From a spectators view, it would have been good to see." Jake Ploenges gave Wanderers an early 1-0 lead and then it was Morris Kadzola who levelled the scores at 2-2 with 20 minutes remaining. Adam O'Rourke and Isaac Donadel scored for Yoogali. MORE SPORT NEWS Kadzola was again a standout for the Wanderers, while Ploenges, Jayden Kinces and Kyle Yeates were others to impress in the draw. "To have lost that would have been hard to swallow," Leonard said. "In years gone by we could have dropped our bundle, when we'e gone down a man but we were really strong and dug in deep." The Wanderers' tough start to the season continues next week with another away game, this time travelling to take on the formidable Queanbeyan outfit. Kelechi won't be available due to suspension but the Wanderers hope to welcome back Jacob Ochieng next week. "We're very much in the hunt of wanting to take points next week, we're going in wanting to win it," Leonard said. "It's definitely very important to be going away and taking points off teams, which in the end could mean the difference between a finals berth or not a finals berth. It will be very tight around that fourth and fifth position."

