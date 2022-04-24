newsletters, editors-pick-list, joseph jones, stable, wagga, roman, murrumbidgee cup, prelude, carnival, gold cup

The powerful Joseph-Jones stable will return to Wagga Gold Cup week with 16 horses after kicking off the carnival in perfect style at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Sunday. The carnival regulars opened with a winning double, including Roman's ($12) impressive victory in the $45,000 Kooringal Stud Murrumbidgee Cup (1800m). It earned him a gold pass to the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) and it will be full steam ahead to the feature after Sunday's dominant prelude win. "Yeah he'll be going around, you're mad if you don't," co-trainer Matt Jones said. "He handles the wet really well and there is supposed to be some rain around and he will get no weight as well. "That was a strong form race today and he won it well. "Last time at Wagga (when he won the Tom Patton Cup) was the first time we'd ridden him quiet and he came out and won. We tried the same thing today and I think he's really appreciating it. "The 2000 metres should suit him down to the ground. He was coming away from them again at the end today. "All the big boys from Sydney and Melbourne will come no doubt but we'll give it a shot." Roman is now two from two at Wagga. He scored by three quarter lengths on Sunday from Zounique ($16), with Wagga mare Dolphina ($11) getting home for third. Jones paid credit to the work Mitch Maloney does with Roman at their Sapphire Coast stable. Quayde Krogh rode Roman to victory, as he did Manderboss ($4.20) in the Prized Icon Guineas Prelude 3YO Benchmark 66 Handicap (1400m) earlier in the day, in what was the first leg of a winning double for the jockey and stable. Manderboss, a half brother to Room Number, will head to the $80,000 MTC Guineas (1600m) on Cup day. "He's a very nice horse," Matt Jones said. "His turn of foot has to be seen to be believed and people are now starting to see what we knew." Jones said the stable is looking forward to making their annual trip to the two big days of the Wagga carnival next month, where at this stage they plan to run 16 horses.

