ADELONG teenager Amelia Hassett has played a major role in helping guide NSW to the medal stages of the Australian under-20 championships in Mackay this week. Coming off the bench, the 18-year-old centre contributed ten points and eight rebounds in a first-up 97-43 win against South Australia, before backing up with two points, eight rebounds and two assists in a 72-47 victory against Victoria Navy. OTHER NEWS She saved her best outing for the final group match against Queensland, where she racked up 16 points, 15 rebounds and an assist. NSW's unbeaten run allowed them to advance to a semi final against South Australia Red, which was due to be played on Friday night. The winner of the match will take on the winner of the other semi between Victoria and Queensland in the final over the weekend. Hassett is playing in her second NBL1 season with the Border Bandits, where she is getting the chance to play alongside Australia's greatest-ever basketballer Lauren Jackson.

