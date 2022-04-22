sport, local-sport, northern jets, mal douglas, josh avis, coach, assistant, coleambally, training, running

Northern Jets assistant coach Mal Douglas will take the reins for Saturday's important fixture against Coleambally at Ardlethan. Jets coach Josh Avis will miss the clash due to a family holiday, paving the way for Douglas to take charge against the Blues. Avis stressed it will be business as usual with Douglas in the role. "I shouldn't say he's got the reins because we're both always doing the same thing anyway, we're pretty well on the same page and I'm on the phone to him every day," Avis said. "We're always talking footy and strategising and constantly finding ways to challenge the young fellas." Douglas will come in for his first game of the season on Saturday, while Charlie McCormack is also back to help cover the loss of Avis. The Jets will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 68-point loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek last time out, after surprising North Wagga by two points in round one. Avis and Douglas decided to change their approach after the loss to the Magpies and delivered a few home truths. "My and Mal's conversation was, we went to the point where we can't keep rolling with what's been in place at the club where we were super positive all of the time. We stripped it back and started calling blokes out and thankfully the response has been really, really good," he said. "Last Tuesday was a really heavy night (at training). We pushed well over 10 kilometres, we got really stuck in. It was not fun but we strategically broke things up so that every time we did a drill it was like we were tired, everything was going pear shaped and Thursday was much the same, we would have done in the vicinity of 25 kilometres last week on the track." MORE SPORT NEWS Avis conceded there was going to be a running element to training over the bye week anyhow but it ended up harder than first planned. "(The sessions) were going to be tough anyway but there was a bit of a theme, we put it back to the theme and what was disappointing about last week. It was an adapted existing strategy, if that makes sense?" he said. "To the boy's credit, we've got a group chat and just about every single bloke whose in our consistent first grade side, did extras on the Wednesday and did extras over the weekend so the response from the group is righto it might not necessarily be how fit we are but it's how we're responding when our body is tired and the chips aren't going our way so I'm keen to see how this weekend pans out and how we respond." Avis hopes to hear of a response against Coleambally, who are yet to register a win after two rounds. "If we can get two and a half to three quarters of consistent and up and about footy that would be what I hope the response would be," he said. "In saying that, Coly isn't going to give us anything, they pushed us right to the end last game last year, there will be a few tasks to a few blokes, not a tag, but just out of respect. "It will be about that awareness of what's going around them is how we're going to judge their response this week, as opposed to being about the W or the L." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/90a85c56-22c0-4b12-8e7e-5041b4327894.JPG/r968_305_1927_847_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg