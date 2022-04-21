sport, local-sport, Barellan, Luke Paterson, COVID, Dean Schmetzer, CSU, Alex Lawder, undefeated, farrer league

JUST as Barellan coach Alex Lawder looked set to get as close as he's got to a full-strength team this year, COVID has wreaked havoc on the Two Blues. At this stage, Barellan will be without three players for Saturday's game against Charles Sturt University due to COVID, including in-form recruit Dean Schmetzer. Schmetzer has started so well at Barellan that he leads the Farrer League Player of the Year award after two rounds. Jack Hillman will also miss with a niggle. But the losses will be helped somewhat with Luke Paterson and Mick Lovett set to come in for their first games of the year. It will be Paterson's club debut after crossing from Narrandera in the off-season. Lawder expects CSU to provide a strong challenge for Barellan, who are two of four undefeated clubs after two rounds. "I think they will be stronger than they were last year," Lawder said. "They were obviously big improvers last year then they added a handful of recruits so I'm expecting them to be a really solid outfit."

