IT may be here first season in the blue and white, but Temora recruit Hannah Finemore's family connection on and off the court could be the icing that makes the Kangaroos an even tougher prospect this season. The Kangaroos were a serious contender for the Farrer League flag last year before the season was cancelled just before finals. The acquisition of goal shooter and 2016 joint Riverina League player of the year Finemore from Collingullie-Glenfield Park, adds more veteran class to a young team who enjoyed a breakout 2021. Finemore is the cousin of Temora co-coach Meg Reinhold, and fellow goal shooter Abbey Reinhold. After easily disposing of East Wagga Kooringal in their only match so far, Finemore and the Kangaroos face their first real litmus test against fellow heavyweights North Wagga at Nixon Park on Saturday. Finemore played alongside the Reinhold's for Uranquinty in the Wagga midweek competition. "I've been playing with those girls for a while now and being family, it felt like I should go out there and have a crack with them. Plus they did pretty well last year," Finemore said. "We've played rep netball together as well and with Southern Sports Academy. Growing up as a rural girl I love my netball and want to keep going as long as I can, and have a crack at the flag." Finemore's arrival has allowed the Roos to shift last year's shooter Halle Derrick to defence, and the move paid immediate dividends after she was named best on court in the win over the Hawks. OTHER NEWS She expects the Saints and Charles Sturt University to be their main rivals again this year. "I definitely think against CSU and North Wagga will be tough, but we're looking quite strong at the moment," Finemore said. "North Wagga's going to be a tough game, for sure. I've payed a lot of netball with (Saints coach) Flynn Hogg (at Collingullie-Glenfield Park), a bit of 'frenemy' tension." Finemore said Hogg had enquired about her moving to McPherson Oval, but the family ties at Temora won out. "I do know a bunch of their girls and they're all great netballers, but it wasn't the right time," she said. "North Wagga will be very fit and will probably move the ball quite fast. It will be a challenge for our defence, but we have no doubt we can match them." Meg Reinhold enjoyed immediate success in her first season as coach, but said she is more comfortable in the role this year. Defender Ainsley McGrath has also eased her workload by taking on a co-coaching role. "This weekend's game will let us know what to work on and where we stand," Reinhold said. "They (North Wagga) will be strong again, I don't think they've lost many players and have gained a couple. "We're excited to have Hannah on board and see what she brings, and we've already got that combination with her on court."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/02e62434-3c31-4834-9499-b84f40168a9a.jpg/r0_371_4032_2649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg