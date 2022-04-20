sport, local-sport, front page, wagga, town plate, geoff duryea, hardware lane, jordan mallyon, sizzleonthebridge, deniliquin

COROWA trainer Geoff Duryea has his sights set on the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) with Front Page. The 2020 Creswick Stakes winner ran second in a barrier trial at Wodonga on Tuesday as he looks to make his way back from his latest injury. Front Page has only had four race starts since that win in June 2020, with two consecutive setbacks in the week leading up to Kosciuszko runs. Duryea has two races in mind for Front Page's return but the preference is the Wagga Town Plate. "I have put a circle around the Town Plate," Duryea said. "He's done a fair bit of work and he pulled up really good after the trial (on Tuesday) so I haven't disregarded it or anything, it's definitely on my radar." Duryea explained there is an 1100m sprint race at Caulfield on Saturday, May 7 that will be the back-up should the Town Plate not suit. It is the same plan he used with News Girl in 2020 when she was scratched from the Town Plate and went onto win at Caulfield two days later. "You can't draw 19 in the Town Plate," Duryea said. "It was a heavy 10 with News Girl and I'll do the same with him. I scratched her and she went to Caulfield and won on the Saturday. There's the exact same race for him so if he gets the visitors draw, there's that race at Caulfield two days later. "But my preference is the Town Plate." Jack Martin rode Front Page in the trial, which was held on a soft seven at Wodonga. He ran second to the Ben Brisbourne-trained Atomic Selfie, beaten one length, but was not asked to do too much in the home straight. "It was pouring rain and very wet. He ran second but the main thing is, touch wood, he seems to have pulled up really well," Duryea said. "That was the main thing. Get through and give him a bit of competition again." Duryea said he will consider another barrier trial before the Town Plate but admitted the five-year-old was likely to head straight towards the race. Front Page's potential inclusion adds even more interest to what is shaping up as a brilliant edition of the Town Plate, with Country Championships winner Another One also headed that way. ... LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer has earmarked another Highway Handicap for Hardware Lane after his scratching at Randwick last Saturday. Hardware Lane was scratched from last Saturday's Highway due to an elevated temperature. He will now head towards the $100,000 TAB Highway Class Two Handicap (1100m) at Hawkesbury on April 30. "It wasn't too bad (of a temperature) but it's a long way to go to run badly," Beer said. ... JOCKEY Jordan Mallyon is expected to miss three to four months from his fall at Albury last week. Mallyon underwent surgery in Sydney on Sunday where he had a plate and screws inserted for a broken wrist. He sustained the injury when falling from Magic Marvel rounding the home tuirn in race three at Albury last Thursday. Stewards adjourned an inquiry into the reasons behind the fall to a date to be fixed. ... ALBURY Gold Cup winner Harmony Rose won't feature in the $2 million Big Dance later this year. The four-year-old mare sustained a suspensory injury last week and was scratched from running at Rosehill last Saturday. Connections of the mare have decided to offer her up as part of next month's Inglis Chairman's sale, that gets underway on May 6. Harmony Rose took out this year's Albury Gold Cup in track record time and it was her first stakes win at start number 14. Other horses to have qualified for the Big Dance is Nick Olive's Snake Gully Cup winner Ready To Humble and runner up Upper House, trained by Norm Gardner. Room Number, who is part-owned by Murrumbidgee Turf Club president Geoff Harrison and former director Mark Logan, has also qualified courtesy of her win in the Bega Cup back in January. ... WANTABADGERY galloper Sizzleonthebridge captured another feature race at Tocumwal last Saturday. Sizzleonthebridge ($4.50) downed Sly Samba Deer ($7.00) and Albury City Handicap winner Mnementh ($1.80) in a thrilling finish to win the $22,000 Tocumwal Gold Cup (1300m). It continues a good run in cups for trainer Rodger Waters and connections after winning last year's Towong Cup. The six-year-old has also ran placings in the cups at Towong (this year) and Tumut, both this year and last. The win also continued a good run for Wagga apprentice jockey Hannah Williams, who finished the day with a winning double. ... THE non-raceday barrier trials scheduled for Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Wednesday have been moved to Thursday. The trials, to be held on the Riverside track, were rescheduled due to the rain that fell at Wagga on Tuesday. Among those set to trial are Another One, Irish Songs, Kitzbuhel, Whenitrainsitpours, Sumdeel and Blushing Mary. ... LEETON Jockey Club have picked up an extra race meeting for later this month. Leeton will now hold a non-TAB meeting on Saturday, April 30 after Deniliquin Racing Club's ANZAC Day meeting was abandoned due to the track being unsuitable for racing. The Leeton club have already organised fashions on the field and a host of entertainment in a bid to make it an attractive day for racegoers. ... CURRENT and ex-serving service personnel will receive free entry to Murrumbidgee Turf Club's prelude meeting on Sunday. Half of the $10 gate entry on Sunday will be donated to Soldier On, while there will also be demonstration from the Seventh Light Horse Gundagai Troop. ... GALLOPS Saturday: Cootamundra (non-TAB) Sunday: Wagga (TAB) TROTS Friday: Wagga (TAB) Monday: Coolamon (TAB) DOGS Thursday: Temora (TAB) Friday: Wagga (TAB)

