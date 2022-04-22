sport, local-sport,

WAGGA Heat has received a huge boost with experienced big Scott Hare set to suit up for the Waratah League side for the rest of the season. A mainstay of the club for years, Hare didn't play last season, but found the passion to play again after initially agreeing to fill in for round one when Heat players were sidelined by COVID. His return is just what the doctor ordered for a young Heat side, which has already shown huge improvement. After going winless last season, the Heat (1-3) snapped their drought in Newcastle last round, but face another road test against unbeaten Shoalhaven on Saturday afternoon. Hare will miss the clash against the Tigers, but player-coach Zac Maloney said his recommitment to the team will add another element to their rotation. OTHER NEWS He is averaging nearly 11 points a game coming off the bench, as well as having an impact on the glass. "Probably the two areas we lacked the most is size and experience. Having him back is doing us the world of good," Maloney said. "His role at the moment, and it may change as the season goes on, is coming off the bench. He's an impact player who can come out and probably give us ten points and ten rebounds, and whatever else we need. "After the first couple of games he got a sniff for it." The Heat could well be 2-2 to start the year had they not blown a late lead in the season opener at Springwood. Point guard Chaz Bishop will be given until the last minute to decide whether he will return from an ankle injury which sidelined him for the road double header a fortnight ago. If he doesn't travel, the Heat's next game isn't until May 7 against Camden Valley. "They (Shoalhaven) are looking like being one of the top teams in the comp," Maloney said. "It's a challenging game for us but as always, win, lose or draw our goal is to come back better than when we left. "It's always good playing these top teams because these are the ones you get the most out of." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

