sport, local-sport,

WAGGA Tigers coach Brooke Tilyard is prepared to play the long game with her squad as her young team feels its way through the opening rounds of the Riverina League netball season. The Tigers have been a perennial finals side the past few years, but will field a young outfit this year with experienced heads like Olivia Tilyard and Rhiannon Podmore moving on. They began their campaign with a 14-goal loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong a fortnight ago, and face another stiff road test against defending champions Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this Saturday. Young centre courters Tilly Vearing and Hayley Stevens have returned to the club, while Southern Sports Academy talent Elysia Smith also bolsters their line up along with shooter Bridie Delahunty. Brooke Tilyard, who co-coached the team with Olivia last year, is prepared to be patient as they lay the foundation for long-term success. "We've got a whole new centre court and a new shooter, so it's going to take a while to click," she said. "We are quite a young team. Jess (Allen) is our senior player and everyone else is 20 or under. That's quite exciting for the future and what can come from that, especially once they become familiar with how each other plays and get that flow down the court. OTHER NEWS "We've got youth on our side and we're very excited, it's a positive environment and a great vibe this year so far." Tilyard isn't putting any pressure on the team before the tough hitout against the Goannas, who began their season with a win over fellow 2021 heavyweights Griffith. "There's no expectations and I've said that to the girls," Tilyard said. "It's about getting out there and start putting some of the things we've worked on at training out on court, and just to have fun. "I think netball has lost that fun aspect at times, and at the end of the day we're a country league." Round two matches: MCUE v Wagga Tigers at Mangoplah Sportsground (12.30pm); Narrandera v Turvey Park at Narrandera Sportsground (1.30pm); Leeton-Whitton v Griffith at Leeton Showground (1.30pm); Coolamon v GGGM at Kindra Park (1.30pm) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/4a8c7c49-3f64-41b5-8ba9-498037d8a4ae.jpg/r0_92_2953_1760_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg