ALBURY trainer Ron Stubbs is looking forward to Sunday's $45,000 Murrumbidgee Cup as he looks to open the door on some exciting possibilities for Tap 'N' Run. A spot in next month's $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) is up for grabs when a capacity field contest the Kooringal Stud Murrumbidgee Cup (1800m) at Wagga. Tap 'N' Run has already had a busy preparation, flashing home for second behind Another One in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Wagga in February. He went on to run eighth behind Another One in the $500,000 final on an unsuitable heavy track at Randwick and will now step up for his first crack at 1800m on Sunday. The furthest Tap 'N' Run has been tested over is 1500m at the end of last preparation when fourth in a Highway at Randwick. Stubbs revealed he has always viewed Tap 'N' Run as a 2000m horse. "We've labelled him as a genuine mile and a quarter horse," Stubbs said. "We've probably held him back to 1400 because of the Country Championships. "I would have preferred to step up to a mile rather than straight to the 1800, I had him in at Melbourne over a mile earlier in the week but it was a heavy track so we didn't go there. "We see him as a good middle distance horse down the track so we thought this will probably be his last run this campaign so we'll put our toe in the water and see what happens." MORE SPORT NEWS Stubbs believes if Tap 'N' Run can get the trip, it will open up a lot more opportunities. "On Sunday, I'd like him to sit back midfield or even a bit worse with cover and if he'll relax, he can certainly run a sectional," he said. "If he can run 1800 and do it in the manner you want him to do it, it could take him to the next level." Jason Lyon takes the ride, with Tap 'N' Run drawn ideally in barrier nine. Stubbs hopes the track continues to improve to at least a soft five by Sunday. Meantime, Sparring has been sent for a spell after he was a beaten favourite in the Highway Handicap at Randwick on Saturday. Sparring found the conditions too wet, and didn't get a great deal of luck from a wide gate, when finishing 12th of 13, beaten 12 lengths. Stubbs meantime is looking forward to taking Flat Knacker winner Boss Lady Rocks to Randwick on Monday for the $60,000 Benchmark 72 Handicap (1000m). Tyler Schiller retains the ride. "She'll be a definite starter there," he said. "She actually can get through the going so she'll go regardless of the weather. She's a silent achiever really. I'm looking forward to taking her." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

