Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne is still keen on bringing German mare Attention Run to Wagga on Sunday despite being allocated the top weight for the $45,000 Murrumbidgee Cup (1800m). Attention Run will have her first start for the Brisbourne stable after being purchased for $40,000 as a broodmare. Connections have decided to make the most of the six months before breeding season and the seven-year-old is set for a first-up trip to Murrumbidgee Turf Club. Attention Run has been given 63.5 kilograms but Brisbourne plans to utilise his apprentice Hannah Edgley's two kilogram claim. Brisbourne has his eye on the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) in two weeks time with the mare. MORE SPORT NEWS "It is a little bit weather dependent. She likes the jar out of the ground," Brisbourne said. "This is her first run for us but if she was to run well, a run in the cup would be on the cards." Gundagai Cup winner Prince Of Helena is next in the weights with 62.5kg. Meantime, slick Melbourne sprinter Express Pass got a hefty 66.5 kilograms as the top weight in the Town Plate Prelude (1200m). Next was the ex-Chris Waller galloper Matowi with 63kg, who is set to have his first start for the Mitch Beer camp.

