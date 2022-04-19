sport, local-sport, ron stubbs, tap n run, murrumbidgee cup, prelude, wagga, nominations, matowi, town plate

EXPERIENCED Albury trainer Ron Stubbs is considering trying Tap 'N' Run over a longer trip in Sunday's Murrumbidgee Cup at Wagga. Tap 'N' Run was one of the more interesting entries among the 27 nominations for the $45,000 Kooringal Stud Murrumbidgee Cup (1800m). The race carries exemption of the ballot for next month's $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) and has attracted the likes of group one-performed import Attention Run, city winner Sepulchre and veteran stayer Midterm. Tap 'N' Run was a fast-finishing second behind Another One in the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Wagga in February, before going on to run eighth in the final at Randwick last start. The four-year-old has never been beyond 1500m but Stubbs is weighing up a crack at the 1800m of the cup prelude. Other notable nominations included Hemmerle, the Gary Porteli-trained Picaro, Gundagai Cup winner Prince Of Helena and the in-form Dolphina. Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario was thrilled with the 217 nominations in total across the eight-race card. MORE SPORT NEWS "To get 217 nominations is outstanding," Ferrario said. "Even with the two-year-old race, we've got 14 nominations there and it will be great to finally have a two-year-old race after a couple have fallen by the wayside. "The quality amongst all the prelude races is very good but from the club's point of view, to get that many nominations on such an important day as our Kooringal Stud Prelude day, it gives us a chance to attract a great crowd on Anzac Day eve, and it's also great for our long-term sponsors Kooringal Stud because we'll have eight high-quality races on the day." Meantime, leading Southern District trainer Mitch Beer looks set to unleash the ex-Chris Waller-trained Matowi in the $40,000 Kooringal Stud Town Plate Prelude (1200m). Matowi won six races and over $550,000 at Waller and is set to run first-up for Beer in the Prelude, after winning a Gundagai barrier trial earlier this month. Beer could boast a big team in the Plate Prelude with Bulletin, Mnementh and Swagger also among the nominations. Other sprinters among the nominations include Dan McCarthy's pair, Yeldarb and Northernero, Calescent, Mr Magical, Forever Newyork and Blitzar. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

