SONGWRITING is as easy as breathing for Wagga's Courtney Barron whose latest gig at The Curious Rabbit this Friday will showcase the region's growing flair for lyricism. The three-hour youth concert will cover a range of genres and showcase the "musical storytelling and experimental tunes" of the region's most exciting young musicians. Amplify Youth Concert is the brainchild of musician Bella Ingram, who will perform alongside Courtney Barron, That Geraldine Chick, Emily Paige, James McDermott, and Sweet Citrus. IN OTHER NEWS: The event is also supported by Headspace, a non-profit organisation for youth mental health which Miss Barron, 18, said makes sense as she finds songwriting to be a powerful tool of self-expression. "It's how I just sort out all of my emotions constantly... I rely on it a lot," she said. "I feel like most musicians do, and I think it's a very healthy and safe way of just dealing with things... it should really be supported in the community." Amplify Youth Concert will play to a sold-out, and for those who did score a ticket, the show will kick off at 6pm. Miss Barron that the music community is greatest for the local support following COVID-19 and that locally organised events are placing a defined footprint of Wagga's bustling event calender. "Youth Music is something that I'm very passionate... because it's so important to support young artists especially because it can be really hard getting out there," she said. "I'm just so happy to be a part of it and to watch more young artists start playing." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

