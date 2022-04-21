news, local-news,

WAGGA men from all walks of life will be able to have a well-deserved outing with other blokes alike by jumping on the Grab Life By The Balls movement bandwagon. The registered charity, founded by Sam Parker, will launch its men's group in Wagga on Friday, with a first outing. The group is open to any man who is looking for an excuse to meet mates and socialise. "It's just a social group where we can hang out and have a good time," Mr Parker said. Mr Parker will be at the first few events wearing his Grab Life By The Balls merchandise, waiting for men to show up so he can introduce them. Mr Parker said his own personal experiences with mental health opened his eyes to the need for more casual opportunities for Aussie men to mingle with other blokes. "Men's health is pretty shit, compared to women in particular. The outings aren't confrontational, it's not too clinical," he said. Mr Parker makes reference to University of Western Sydney Director of the Men's Health Information and Resource Centre professor John McDoanld who often talks about mateship and the benefits of mateship for men. "The best thing for men is having three close mates," Mr Parker said. "Once they start having kids and stuff and they get to 30-35, ideally they would have mates outside of their direct family, the other thing Professor McDonald talks about is loneliness and isolation being as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day and worse than obesity." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Parker said men and women have very different experiences with mental health, and men benefit more from productive elements. "We need to have more productive things happening for men before it even looks close to looking like shits going hit the fan," he said. "But if we talk too much about mental health and we talk too much about suicide then guys go; 'oh well that's not me'. "We're all having a crack, we are all trying to do the best that we can and a lot of the time we don't feel like we are living up to what's expected of us. "The groups are easy, it's Aussie, It's blokey. It's just a safe place for blokes to hang out." It was Mr Parker's father, who lives in Wagga, who actually got him thinking about the lack of groups for men that don't come with membership. "The first one is always the hardest, but there's no hidden agenda, you don't have to say anything or you can have a chat about the footy or the weather, just come down and be yourself. It's great for your health," Mr Parker said. Anyone men in the community who may be passionate about men's health and making a difference are also being sought after to run the group on a weekly basis. Donations can also be made to the charity at https://linktr.ee/grablifebytheballsmovement. The first event will run on Friday, April 22, at Meccanico from 6.30pm. Mr Parker asks all men who plan on going to RSVP through Meccanico prior to the event. Attendees will also need to pay for their own food and drink. Life line: 13 11 14

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/cddfb218-2fd5-4d92-88d5-c1b04757509a.jpg/r26_114_2953_1768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg