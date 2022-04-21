news, local-news,

Two people have escaped with minor injuries after a two-car collision at Mount Austin on Thursday morning. The crash, involving a white hatchback and a white sedan, occurred at the intersection of Bourke Street and Huthwaite Street about 8:30am. Emergency services were called to the scene, including NSW Ambulance and NSW Fire and Rescue. A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said two occupants were assessed for minor injuries but did not require treatment at Wagga Base Hospital. At least one of the cars involved in the crash needed to be towed from the scene.

