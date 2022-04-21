coronavirus,

New cases of COVID-19 across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) have again surpassed 600 in one day. On Thursday NSW Health reported 605 new cases of the virus within the MLHD, made up from 461 positive rapid antigen tests and 144 positive PCR test results. This is up from the 587 new cases identified locally yesterday, and up again compared to the 411 new cases on Tuesday. As of Wednesday there were 21 patients with COVID being cared for in hospitals across the MLHD, and one infected person in the ICU. Meanwhile, the MLHD has today announced changes to the opening hours at its COVID testing clinics in Wagga and Griffith, with reduced hours. The Wagga testing clinic on Murray Street, as well as the Griffith testing clinic on Banna Avenue, will now only be open on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday's between 9am and 1pm. Across the state 17,447 new COVID cases and 16 deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. There are currently 1,641 COVID patients in hospitals across NSW, with 69 infected people in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1,639 patients were being cared for and 72 were in the ICU. Of the 16 people who passed away with the virus, nine were men and seven were women. IN OTHER NEWS: "Three people were from south western Sydney, two people were from western Sydney, one person was from Sydney's north-west, one person was from northern Sydney, one person was from south eastern Sydney, one person was from Wollongong, one person was from Goulburn, one person was from NSW's central west, one person was from Tamworth, one person was from the Hunter region, one person was from New England, one person was from the Lake Macquarie area and one person was from Orange," a NSW Health spokesperson said. "NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones. "This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,657." NSW Health is urging everyone to be vigilant as COVID cases continue to remain high across the state, encouraging the following precautions: For assistance accessing a test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

