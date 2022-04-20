news, local-news,

Wagga businessman and Riverina United Australia Party (UAP) candidate Daniel Martelozzo was joined by party leader Craig Kelly in the Victory Memorial Gardens this afternoon to kick off his candidacy. Founded by mining magnate Clive Palmer, the UAP has often stirred controversy around anti-vaccination policies and climate change scepticism. Mr Martelozzo, a 17-year Wagga local and dealer principal at Thomas Bros Group car dealership, announced why he was running for federal Parliament. "To just point out some truths on what I believe is needed here. And not only what I, but farmers and certain other parties, are saying that they need here," he said. On what Riverina farmers specifically were asking from their representative, Mr Martelozzo said the Coalition had failed to keep promises made before the 2019 election to do with dams. "Well, they never happened, unfortunately. So, if they promised they're going to put a dam in, why don't they do it?" he said. Mr Martelozzo also made his position on COVID-19 vaccine mandates clear. "I believe in no mandates," he said. Although stating the COVID-19 vaccine should be voluntary, Mr Martelozzo backed claims previously made by Mr Kelly and famously by former US president Donald Trump around alternative remedies to approved vaccinations. "Ivermectin [and] hydroxychloroquine has been accepted overseas from many experts and [the Therapeutic Goods Administration] did not listen to it. They cut it out and they brought in an experimental ... they call it a vaccine. It's not, it's an mRNA," he said. The TGA strongly recommends that people do not use hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 and has stated there is not enough evidence to support the safe use of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19. Supporting Mr Martelozzo on Wednesday was UAP leader Craig Kelly, who himself has courted controversy over statements and unsolicited text messages regarding coronavirus vaccines, which the TGA described as "seriously misleading". Asked if he was worried about his reputation among the local community for supporting the UAP's anti-vaccination claims, Mr Martelozzo responded: "Why would I be worried about that? It's the truth." Mr Martelozzo also stated his position on climate policy, mirroring some views from Mr Kelly, a self-professed 'climate sceptic'. "Mother Earth has been going on for 4.6 billion years," he said. "Whenever it wants to shoot off a volcano, we don't do it, it does it itself. So, when you look at climate change, Mother Earth changes the climate, not us." Asked about whether the UAP's policy on offering a 20 per cent tax concession for people living further than 200km from capital cities would mean a higher cost for those in cities, Mr Kelly jumped in to answer. "No, remember, at the moment, we see that it's the regional areas compensating the city areas," Mr Kelly said. "So, if you live here in Wagga, you've got to go to many services that you want, especially for hospitals, to travel all the way into the city ... but you're still paying the same rate of tax as someone in Sydney, so you're missing out." IN OTHER NEWS: Wagga councillor Mick Henderson, who was also present at the Victory Memorial Gardens, said he remains undecided on which candidate will get his vote. "That why I thought I'd come down and have a bit of a listen. Open to everything," Mr Henderson said. Another visitor present today was local farmer Lynette Lablack who held a held a sign reading, "NO NET ZERO, NO SCO MO, NO ALBO". "Labor Party and the coalition both prioritise large scale solar over food production," said Mrs Lablack. "I will vote for people who are against net zero, for people who want Australian democracy and freedom."

