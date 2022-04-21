sport, local-sport,

Lydia Loveday has been flying the flag for Ronny Calleja as he slowly gets back on his feet following a nasty fall and hopes she can continue to do so at Riverina Paceway on Friday. The Albury trainer is still struggling with a balance problem to go along with rib and ankle injuries he suffered in a three-horse crash at Albury last month, but has been thrilled with the form of his five-year-old mare. "She just keeps improving slowly, and she's only limited, but she tries her little backside off," Calleja said. "I didn't have her for the first half of her racing career and she has improved a fair bit. "It seemed like she couldn't get going at all and they gave her to me as they had given up on her but she does try." Lydia Loveday finished ninth in the Riverina Championships Mares Final last week. Calleja was just thrilled to qualify for a group one with the five-year-old mare who couldn't finish any closer to the winner than 25 metres in her first 11 starts. "It's a long way from where she was 12 months ago," he said. "She used to hit her knee a fair bit and wasn't the best gaited and used to hit her shins but we've rectified that a little bit. "Hopefully can improve a little bit more as she's found a bit of gate speed." READ MORE Only one of those first 11 starts were for Calleja and he believes not doing as much work has really benefited the daughter of Art Major. Her form certainly suggests so. After finishing second in her third start for Calleja, she's only missed the top four twice in her next 11 runs. One of those was when she was well up in grade last week and the Albury horseman hopes she can add to the three career victories she's scored since November after drawing five in the HRNSW Ladyship Pace (1740m). "She has just pulled up so well I thought to myself it is no good just giving her fast work on the track so I might as well do something with her," Calleja said. "I don't think there is a real lot in it but she will make them know she is there. "I can't be happier with her really."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/c8a9595f-fb67-470a-adaf-255cd830a872.jpg/r117_334_991_828_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg