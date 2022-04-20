ON THE PACE: Easter Saturday switch a big success

sport, local-sport,

MOVING the Riverina Championships final night to Easter Saturday has been deemed a big success. The first edition of the group one program was held as a day meeting on Easter Sunday last year, but Wagga Harness Racing Club president Terry McMillan was thrilled with how the change was received. "I thought it was the best night's trotting I've been to," McMillan said. "And we had no hiccups on the night." McMillan believes it was one of the biggest crowds since the opening of Riverina Paceway. The shift also saw Wagga host a standalone Saturday night meeting which attracted a host of big names for the Wagga Pacers Cup. McMillan was thrilled with the work chief executive Greg Gangle did to orchestrate the strong program. Mach Shard breaking the 1:50 barrier just added to the successful night. "Greg was over the moon the track record was broken," McMillan said. **** FORMER Leeton reinsman Mark Pitt created an Australia first at Launceston on Saturday night. Pitt drove nine winners across the 10-race card, including winning the group one Easter Cup aboard Longfellow. The previous best for any driver was six wins. All of Pitt's were trained by Emma Stewart, which is also a new record. She sent 10 horses over the Bass Strait for the nine wins and also quinellaed the $100,000 feature. The last of them was Captain Rival, who was bred and is still owned by the Johnson family at The Rock. It was the three-year-old's third career win and second in a row. Pitt's remaining drive on the 10-race card finished fifth. **** STENO added to her good record for Wagga breeder and owner Diane Kelly at Menangle on Tuesday night. The three-year-old filly backed up a dominant win in the Young Oaks last month to take out a heat of the APG Gold Bullion. It takes the daughter of Lady Waratah's record to six wins and five placings from 13 starts. Former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart took out the other three-year-old fillies heat with Madrid as well as a three-year-old colts and geldings heat with My Ultimate Byron and a two-year-old colts and geldings heat with My Ultimate Snowy. My Ultimate Snowy was bred by the Howe family in Wagga and all three are trained by former Temora horseman Jarrod Alchin. **** MICHAEL Boots tasted success as an owner at Echuca on Sunday. After two placings in his first three starts, Jekamias was able to lead all the way for trainer-driver Jodi Quinlan. Boots also won with Sugar Apple at Wagga on Friday as well as King Of Trumps at Coolamon on Saturday. **** WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday. The first is at 1.37pm. Coolamon then races on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/baa5bc24-2e36-4866-9c4b-2979c3dbbaf6.jpg/r9_204_3924_2416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg